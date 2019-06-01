Authorities searching for missing person following boat wreck in Tickfaw River

86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, June 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Authorities are responding to a boating accident near the mouth of Tickfaw River that left one person missing.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Livingston Fire Districts 2 and 9, and LA Wildlife and Fisheries are both assisting with the search and rescue efforts.

