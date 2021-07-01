85°
Authorities searching for missing man from Kinder

3 hours 33 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, July 01 2021
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Morris Williams

JEFF DAVIS PARISH - A man from the town of Kinder is missing and authorities are asking the public to report anything they know regarding his whereabouts, KATC reports. 

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO) says 19-year-old Morris Williams has not been seen since around 4 a.m. Wednesday, on Hwy 383 near Village Cemetery Road.

Williams, who was last seen wearing blue warmup pants and a white t-shirt, is described as 5'6" tall, and weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts should call the JDPSO at 337-821-2100 or 911.

