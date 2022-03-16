Authorities searching for missing infant along Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching with first-responders, dogs and drones for an infant who may have been left in a field on Hooper Road Wednesday morning.

The search unfolded around 9:30 a.m. off Hooper Road, just east of Plank Road.

Sources told WBRZ a woman had the child when last seen at an apartment building. She did not have the baby when she arrived at a nearby fire station.

That woman, who may have a mental illness, was reportedly taken into custody.

The search for the child is ongoing.

