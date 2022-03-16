61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities searching for missing infant along Hooper Road

52 minutes ago Wednesday, March 16 2022 Mar 16, 2022 March 16, 2022 10:26 AM March 16, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching with first-responders, dogs and drones for an infant who may have been left in a field on Hooper Road Wednesday morning.

The search unfolded around 9:30 a.m. off Hooper Road, just east of Plank Road.

Sources told WBRZ a woman had the child when last seen at an apartment building. She did not have the baby when she arrived at a nearby fire station. 

That woman, who may have a mental illness, was reportedly taken into custody.

The search for the child is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Watch WBRZ News 2 at Noon for live, breaking news reports.  Stream WBRZ newscasts here.

