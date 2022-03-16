61°
Authorities searching for missing infant along Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching with first-responders, dogs and drones for an infant who may have been left in a field on Hooper Road Wednesday morning.
The search unfolded around 9:30 a.m. off Hooper Road, just east of Plank Road.
Sources told WBRZ a woman had the child when last seen at an apartment building. She did not have the baby when she arrived at a nearby fire station.
That woman, who may have a mental illness, was reportedly taken into custody.
The search for the child is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
