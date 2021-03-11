61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities searching for arsonist behind Wednesday night house fire on Education Street

Thursday, March 11 2021
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (March 10) night, a fire was intentionally set at a home in one of Old South Baton Rouge's residential areas, between Highland Road and Thomas Delpit Drive.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were dispatched to the 500 block of Education Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, first responders report finding the home's back porch on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the rest of the home.

No one was injured during the incident, but the home sustained $15,000 in damages.

Investigators confirmed that this blaze was the work of an arsonist.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419

