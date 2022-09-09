72°
Authorities searching for armed man who allegedly pulled gun on deputies in Central neighborhood
CENTRAL - Authorities are trying to find an armed man who they say pulled a gun on deputies in a Central neighborhood.
City officials say Michael Strahan, 41, threatened deputies with a gun while they were investigating a disturbance in the Village Lakes neighborhood off Magnolia Bridge Road.
He reportedly ran into the woods off Magnolia Bridge Road after the altercation. Nearby residents are asked to stay indoors while East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Central police officers search for the suspect.
This is a developing story.
