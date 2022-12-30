Authorities search for teen who escaped custody at BRPD HQ Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teen suspect late Thursday night.

Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

EBRSO says a 15-year-old, previously arrested for car burglary, managed to escape from a deputy while being escorted.

Attempts by authorities to locate the individual were unsuccessful. Law enforcement tells us the teen is still on the run at this time, and has not been arrested.

This is a developing story.