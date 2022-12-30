61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities search for teen who escaped custody at BRPD HQ Thursday night

10 hours 6 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, December 29 2022 Dec 29, 2022 December 29, 2022 11:14 PM December 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teen suspect late Thursday night.

Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

EBRSO says a 15-year-old, previously arrested for car burglary, managed to escape from a deputy while being escorted.

Attempts by authorities to locate the individual were unsuccessful. Law enforcement tells us the teen is still on the run at this time, and has not been arrested.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days