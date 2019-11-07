Authorities search for suspects connected to drug cartel massacre of U.S family

Photo: CNN

Citizens on both sides of the border remain enraged as Mexican authorities continue to search for suspects connected to the slaying of three mothers and their six children in an ambush on Monday.

According to CNN , the nine victims were dual US-Mexican Citizens traveling in three separate vehicles to visit family when attackers riddled their cars with bullets and set them on fire.

Commission member, Marcello Ebrarb says over 200 shell casings were found at the the crime scene from a weapon made in the US.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters in a news conference held Tuesday morning that, "Violence cannot be met with violence," urging for peace instead of retaliatory attacks.