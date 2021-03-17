79°
Authorities search for runaway teen from Lafayette

Courtland Ramsey Photo: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

LAFAYETTE - A 16-year-old boy from Lafayette is missing and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office issued a Tuesday (March 16) notice, urging the public to keep an eye out for him. 

KATC reports that 16-year-old Courtland Ramsey is believed to run away from his Lafayette home on foot. The teen was last seen on March 15, 2021 near Acadiana High School wearing a white Marvel t-shirt, flannel shirt, and dark-colored shorts.

Ramsey is described as 6'0" in height 185 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information related to the teen's whereabouts should call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

