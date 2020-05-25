Authorities search for missing Thibodaux teen

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies are asking for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, Destiny Pontiff of East Camellia Drive in Thibodaux was last seen on Sunday night at a relative's residence on Antill Drive in Thibodaux.

Authorities say that Pontiff left the residence without permission.

Pontiff is described as 5’2” tall, weighing 110 pounds with short brunette hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.