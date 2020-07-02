Authorities search for missing teen last seen in Central

CENTRAL- The Central Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager.

Christopher James Stuart, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, July 1 leaving his home on Loveott Road.

Police say the 16-year-old boy got into a red car at the McDonald's at Hooper and Joor Wednesday night.

Stuart is said to have an athletic build, standing 5'11" tall, weighing about 155 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing basketball shorts, a grey shirt, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Stuart is urged to contact the EBR Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5176 or 225-389-5073.

Location last seen: McDonald's on the corner of Joor Rd. and Hooper Rd. in Central, Louisiana.