90°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities search for inmate who escaped on Thursday
AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding an escaped inmate.
Authorities are searching for 25–year-old Terrence “TJ” Brewer of Kentwood, LA, who went missing on Thursday around 2 p.m.
Brewer was being held on charges of criminal damage and burglary.
According to authorities, a hold was placed on his release by Probation and Parole for a violation.
At this time, officials are investigating on how Brewer was able to escape. Details are limited.
Anyone with information about Brewer’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools reevaluate attendance guidelines as Louisiana enters Phase 3 of reopening
-
Moment of silence in honor of those killed on 9/11/2001
-
Gov Edwards to update public on Phase 3 reopening Friday at 2...
-
NOLA Police: 4 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings across city
-
Safety guidelines in place at BREC football stadiums in anticipation of high...
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...