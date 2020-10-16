61°
Authorities search for driver responsible for killing bicyclist in hit and run crash
RAPIDES PARISH - Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E investigated a fatal crash Friday morning that took the life of a 35-year-old bicyclist.
Authorities responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 121 near Valentine Lake Road.
Christopher Richey of Elmer was riding his bike northbound when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Richey was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers are urging those with information regarding the whereabouts of the driver responsible for the crash to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.
