Latest Weather Blog
Authorities search for 17-year-old Bridge City Center for Youth escapee
BRIDGE CITY — On Thursday morning, investigators are still searching for one of six youths who escaped from a Jefferson Parish correctional facility for underage offenders, the other five have already been apprehended, WWL-TV reports.
According to The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, the six escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY) overnight Wednesday during an incident that left a staff member with non-life threatening injuries.
WWL-TV reports that four of the escapees were taken into custody in Lafayette Parish around 9 a.m., and a fifth was caught in Jefferson Parish at around 4:30 p.m.
Investigators have described the remaining escapee as a 17-year-old from the New Orleans area.
Anyone with information related to the teen's whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement or the BCCY at 225-328-0334 or 225-328-8402.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple teens injured as massive fight breaks out in Zachary Walmart
-
Tigers ready for 2021 NFL Draft
-
Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves...
-
Venues and artists are ready sell out tickets for upcoming concerts
-
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood