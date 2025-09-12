80°
Authorities say 22-year-old Utah man in custody in connection with Charlie Kirk assassination
WASHINGTON (AP) — The suspect in custody in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk is a 22-year-old from Utah, a law enforcement official said.
Authorities have identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.
Federal investigators and state officials on Thursday released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible. Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem.
More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in before the arrest, officials said.
