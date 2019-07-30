Authorities responding to wreck involving BRFD engine on N. Acadian

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a wreck at the intersection of N. Acadian Thruway and Fairfield.

Initial reports say an engine from the Baton Rouge Fire Department was involved in the crash.

Two people were transported with minor injuries. None of the patients were from the fire department

Baton Rouge Police responded to the scene. No details on what caused the wreck.