81°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities responding to wreck involving BRFD engine on N. Acadian
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a wreck at the intersection of N. Acadian Thruway and Fairfield.
Initial reports say an engine from the Baton Rouge Fire Department was involved in the crash.
Two people were transported with minor injuries. None of the patients were from the fire department
Baton Rouge Police responded to the scene. No details on what caused the wreck.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 100 million Capital One customers affected in massive data breach
-
Deputy's bullet fatally pierced back of man's neck in deputy-involved shooting, autopsy...
-
Sherwood Forest roadwork to resume as river levels fall
-
Watch: Sneaky lion plays with children at New Orleans zoo
-
Officials to hold meetings addressing Louisiana Civil Rights Trail