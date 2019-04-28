Authorities responding to shooting on Skysail Avenue near Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office is responding to a shooting on Skysail Avenue near Gardere Lane.

Authorities received reports of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report that two vehicles were also struck by the gunfire.

This is a developing story.