Authorities responding to shooting on Skysail Avenue near Gardere Lane
BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office is responding to a shooting on Skysail Avenue near Gardere Lane.
Authorities received reports of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police report that two vehicles were also struck by the gunfire.
This is a developing story.
