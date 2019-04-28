74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities responding to shooting on Skysail Avenue near Gardere Lane

3 hours 36 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 April 28, 2019 4:39 PM April 28, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office is responding to a shooting on Skysail Avenue near Gardere Lane.

Authorities received reports of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report that two vehicles were also struck by the gunfire. 

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days