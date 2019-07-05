81°
Authorities responding to shooting off Scottland Avenue
SCOTTLANDVILLE- Authorities are on the scene of an early morning shooting near Scottland Avenue.
Officials received reports of the gunfire around 7 a.m. Friday at 1420 Cardinal Street.
They report that a person has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
