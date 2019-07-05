92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities responding to shooting off Scotland Avenue

4 hours 41 minutes 1 second ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 7:35 AM July 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SCOTLANDVILLE- Authorities are on the scene of an early morning shooting near Scotland Avenue.

Police received reports of the gunfire around 7 a.m. Friday at 1420 Cardinal Street. They say the victim was shot by an unknown assailant.

They report that a person has been transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days