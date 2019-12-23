Authorities responding to shooting near N Ardenwood Drive, 1 person killed

55°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, Monday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex on Doughtery Drive, near N. Ardenwood Drive. 

BRPD says one male was found dead at the scene from an apparent gun shot wound.

No further details, including suspects have been identified in the shooting.

