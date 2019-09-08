86°
Authorities responding to shooting near Lobdell Boulevard, one injured

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a shooting near Lobdell Boulevard. 

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday night 1933 Woodale Boulevard. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are few details at the time. 

