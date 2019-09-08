86°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities responding to shooting near Lobdell Boulevard, one injured
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a shooting near Lobdell Boulevard.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday night 1933 Woodale Boulevard. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are few details at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City officials begin distributing gunlocks to ensure gun security
-
LSU fans greeted with tailgate party at Metro Airport
-
Tigers arrive in Austin for big top 10 match-up
-
Outdoors Report: 4-H Shooting Sports Program takes home championship
-
Officials release more details on deadly Amite River boating accident