90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four-year-old child dead after shooting himself on Prescott Road

41 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, July 08 2022 Jul 8, 2022 July 08, 2022 5:46 PM July 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A four-year-old boy is dead after shooting himself on Prescott Road Friday evening, according to authorities.

Witnesses say the child got hold of a gun and was able to fire it, shooting himself.

Trending News

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6 for the latest information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days