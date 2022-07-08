90°
Latest Weather Blog
Four-year-old child dead after shooting himself on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - A four-year-old boy is dead after shooting himself on Prescott Road Friday evening, according to authorities.
Witnesses say the child got hold of a gun and was able to fire it, shooting himself.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body camera video of trooper pulling over boss on Basin Bridge
-
Dash camera video of State Police colonel getting pulled over
-
Teen found safe after reported abduction Thursday afternoon, police say
-
Major dredging project underway to alleviate flooding in Gonzales
-
Flood relief underway with Jones Creek debris cleaning project