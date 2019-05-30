Authorities responding to reported shooting involving child on S. 18th Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting Thursday night on S. 18th Street.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. on S. 18th and Spain Street.

A child was taken from the scene, sources say. Officials tell WBRZ an adult was reportedly injured. There's no word yet on the extent of injuries.

We've reached out to officials for more information.