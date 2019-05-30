79°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities responding to reported shooting involving child on S. 18th Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting Thursday night on S. 18th Street.
The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. on S. 18th and Spain Street.
A child was taken to the hospital, sources say. Officials tell WBRZ an adult was reportedly injured. There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bayou Chene flood gate ready by next week
-
Hundreds protest at State Capitol after abortion bill passes
-
Priest arrested, accused of stealing nearly $80K in church money
-
Highway 70 now open after driver runs into aqua dam overnight
-
Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on his way to work Thursday