Authorities responding to reported drive-by shooting near Sherwood

Sunday, June 09 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to reports of a drive-by shooting on Underwood Avenue.

The incident was reported around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night where one man may have been shot by a passing vehicle.

Police are on the scene.

