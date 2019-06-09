80°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities responding to reported drive-by shooting near Sherwood
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to reports of a drive-by shooting on Underwood Avenue.
The incident was reported around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night where one man may have been shot by a passing vehicle.
Police are on the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field