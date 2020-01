Authorities responding to reported drive-by shooting near O'Neal Lane, one injured

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near Old Hammond Highway and O'Neal Lane that left one person injured.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday on Hammond Manor Drive. Officials say one man was found shot to the leg, he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

There are few details at the time, as this is a developing story.