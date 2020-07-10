92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teen disappeared after jumping into Comite River; search still underway

1 hour 13 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 July 10, 2020 2:38 PM July 10, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Authorities are searching the Comite River for a teenager who disappeared in the waterway Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in East Baton Rouge. The sheriff's office says the search began after a teen jumped off a small bridge into the water and didn't resurface.

Multiple agencies were called to the area after they received reports of a possible drowning.

Acadian AirMed was seen circling the waterway shortly before 3 o'clock. Authorities were still positioned along Frenchtown Road near the river shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

