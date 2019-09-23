78°
Authorities responding to pedestrian struck on Burbank near LSU
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a pedestrian struck near LSU's campus.
The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Burbank Drive in front of Walk On's, close to the busy intersection at Nicholson.
One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
BRPD says the traffic homicide unit has been notified.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
