Authorities responding to overturned vehicle on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Nicholson Drive.

A vehicle was overturned at the intersection of Nicholson Dr. and Iris St. Tuesday afternoon after the driver reportedly struck a building.

Firefighters, police and EMS are on the scene. They are working to get a person out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.