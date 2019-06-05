75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities responding to overturned vehicle along I-12 in Baton Rouge

38 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 June 05, 2019 12:46 PM June 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned car in a ditch along I-12.

The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on I-12 West near Essen Lane. Sources say no one was injured. 

This is a developing story.

