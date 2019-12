Authorities responding to overturned tanker truck on I-10 entrance ramp in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A tanker truck is in a precarious spot after it apparently tipped over on an I-10 entrance ramp Monday night.

The truck was spotted on its side at the LA 1 ramp along I-10 West around 7: 30 p.m.. The vehicle appeared to be leaning on the outside barrier of the ramp.

The ramp is currently blocked off to traffic.

There is no word on injuries at this time.