Authorities responding to multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East in Livingston

23 hours 9 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 August 03, 2019 6:54 PM August 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON- All lanes are now open on I-12 East as authorities respond to a multi-vehicle crash involving a Greyhound bus. 

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m Saturday on I-12 East in Livingston involving six cars and a Greyhound bus. 

Six were people were transported to a local hospital that were passengers in the vehicles. It is reported that the bus was carrying 30 passengers, their injuries are unclear at the time.

DOTD reports traffic in the area has reached two miles.

