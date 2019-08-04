82°
Authorities responding to multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East in Livingston
LIVINGSTON- All lanes are now open on I-12 East as authorities respond to a multi-vehicle crash involving a Greyhound bus.
The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m Saturday on I-12 East in Livingston involving six cars and a Greyhound bus.
Six were people were transported to a local hospital that were passengers in the vehicles. It is reported that the bus was carrying 30 passengers, their injuries are unclear at the time.
DOTD reports traffic in the area has reached two miles.
All lanes are now open I-12 East at LA 63 (Livingston). Congestion has reached two miles.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 4, 2019
