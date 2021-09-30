73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities responding to house fire on George Cain Rd.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a working house fire at the end of George Cain Road.

Two patients are being transported to a nearby hospital.  Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

