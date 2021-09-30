73°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities responding to house fire on George Cain Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a working house fire at the end of George Cain Road.
Two patients are being transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Trending News
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some school systems adopting state's new 'parent option' quarantine guidelines
-
Clean up begins following flooding from wastewater plant
-
DCFS tries to ease wait times for applicants in need of disaster...
-
Mother and boyfriend at odds over how toddler died, other kids in...
-
Neighbors create memorial for 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen