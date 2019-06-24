Authorities responding to fatal shooting near Staring Lane

82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, June 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting near Staring Lane.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday night at 1447 Clear Lake Avenue. As of now, we know at least one person was killed in the incident but details are minimal at the time.

This is a developing story.

