Authorities responding to pedestrian struck on Burbank near LSU

54 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 6:03 PM September 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a pedestrian struck near LSU's campus. 

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Burbank Drive in front of Walk On's, close to the busy intersection at Nicholson.

One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

BRPD says the traffic homicide unit has been notified.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 

