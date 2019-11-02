45°
Authorities responding to 4-wheeler accident near Scenic Highway
SCOTLANDVILLE- Authorities are responding to a 4-wheeler accident near Scenic Highway.
The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Kingfisher Avenue and Goose Street.
One victim has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
