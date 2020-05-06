Authorities responded to shooting on Glen Oaks Drive Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a reported shooting on Glen Oaks Drive.

Authorities responded to a call regarding a shooting Wednesday night around 8 o'clock at 4300 Glen Oaks Dr. in Baton Rouge.

Officials say the male victim was transported in a personal vehicle to Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is a developing story.