Authorities responded to a stabbing on North 44 street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a call about a stabbing that took place on North 44th Street at around 10am Sunday morning.
No word on the current condition of the victim.
This is investigation is ongoing, and we'll continue to update with more information as it comes our way.
