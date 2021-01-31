68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities responded to a stabbing on North 44 street

2 hours 47 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, January 31 2021 Jan 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 10:46 AM January 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a call about a stabbing that took place on North 44th Street at around 10am Sunday morning.

No word on the current condition of the victim.

This is investigation is ongoing, and we'll continue to update with more information as it comes our way.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days