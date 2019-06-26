84°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities respond to violent crash on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a serious crash on Scenic Highway late Wednesday morning.
According to a city accident report, the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Scenic Highway near Sherwood Street. It's unclear how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved.
Photos from the scene showed a newer model GMC pick-up truck with major damage.
Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is unknown at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer 'pulls over' toddler daughter for traffic violation
-
Metro Council to discuss 5G cell towers built near residential areas
-
Residents get timeline for Baton Rouge drainage projects
-
Donations pour in for ransacked animal shelter after overnight break-in
-
Surveillance video from local store captures dramatic tail-end of police chase