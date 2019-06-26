Authorities respond to violent crash on Scenic Highway

84°
June 26, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a serious crash on Scenic Highway late Wednesday morning.

According to a city accident report, the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Scenic Highway near Sherwood Street. It's unclear how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved.

Photos from the scene showed a newer model GMC pick-up truck with major damage.

Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is unknown at this time. 

