70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities respond to vehicle fire on I-12 East near Holden exit

41 minutes 1 second ago Monday, December 22 2025 Dec 22, 2025 December 22, 2025 4:40 PM December 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - Authorities responded to a vehicle fire on I-12 East near the Holden exit on Monday afternoon.

The fire, which originally occurred around 4 p.m., has since been extinguished. 

Drivers traveling in the area should avoid the area at this time and plan to use alternate routes. 

Trending News

First responders are currently on the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days