Authorities respond to vehicle fire on I-12 East near Holden exit
HOLDEN - Authorities responded to a vehicle fire on I-12 East near the Holden exit on Monday afternoon.
The fire, which originally occurred around 4 p.m., has since been extinguished.
Drivers traveling in the area should avoid the area at this time and plan to use alternate routes.
First responders are currently on the scene.
