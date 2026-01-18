39°
One injured in stabbing on Iberville Street, officials say

28 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, January 18 2026 Jan 18, 2026 January 18, 2026 6:16 PM January 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Authorities are investigating a Sunday night stabbing on Iberville Street.

The stabbing occurred around 5:50 p.m., leaving one person injured. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officials are currently on the scene. 

