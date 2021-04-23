61°
Authorities respond to shooting on Plank Road, one person injured
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting on Plank Road, early Friday morning.
According to a representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was injured during the incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m., in the 12700 block of Plank Road.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.