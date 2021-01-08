43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities respond to shooting on Perimeter Drive; one person injured

31 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 7:16 AM January 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan. 8) morning, a shooting that left one person injured occurred near Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks area, off Silverleaf Avenue.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man was shot in the 6600 block of Perimeter Drive early Friday morning.

At this time, information pertaining to the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the wounded man's condition have not been released.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days