Authorities respond to shooting on Hooper Road; one person in critical condition

EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on the 6400 block of Hooper Road that left one person injured.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw a male fall to the ground. The victim was transported to the hospital critical condition.

So far, there are no suspects or motives but the investigation is on going.