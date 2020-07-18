79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities respond to shooting near N. Foster Drive

36 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 July 18, 2020 10:51 PM July 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Clayton Drive off N. Foster Drive.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days