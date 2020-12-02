Authorities respond to shooting near Baton Rouge airport Tuesday night

53°
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

The shooting took place in the 10600 block of Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m.

Officials have confirmed that at least one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Details regarding the victim's injuries have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

