Authorities respond to shooting near Baton Rouge airport Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

The shooting took place in the 10600 block of Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m.

Officials have confirmed that at least one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Details regarding the victim's injuries have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.