Authorities respond to shooting in Denham Springs, no injuries reported
UPDATE: Denham Springs Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger with white racing stripes, they say may have been involved in a shooting on Carrie Street Monday night.
Officers arrived to the scene and were told three vehicles were seen entering a parking lot before shots rang out.
No injuries are reported at the time. Denham Springs PD asks that anyone with information contact them at 225-665-5106.
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting on Carrie Drive.
The incident took place sometime before 8:30 p.m. off of Florida Avenue.
No other information was available. Check back for updates.
