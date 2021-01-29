49°
Authorities respond to shooting Friday night off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Friday evening around Jackson Ave. and Sobers St.
Authorities say at least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Major assault detectives have also been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
