Authorities respond to reports of lightning striking car with person inside

MARINGOUIN - Emergency responders were called to a reported lightning strike in Iberville Parish Friday.

The incident was first reported around 9:30 Friday morning on LA 77 near Courtableau Avenue in Maringouin. The strike apparently forced the car onto the side of the road.

Authorities said a woman inside the vehicle appeared uninjured but was visibly shaken and unable to speak when paramedics arrived. She is currently being checked by medical personnel. 

