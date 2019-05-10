74°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities respond to reports of lightning striking car with person inside
MARINGOUIN - Emergency responders were called to a reported lightning strike in Iberville Parish Friday.
The incident was first reported around 9:30 Friday morning on LA 77 near Courtableau Avenue in Maringouin. The strike apparently forced the car onto the side of the road.
Authorities said a woman inside the vehicle appeared uninjured but was visibly shaken and unable to speak when paramedics arrived. She is currently being checked by medical personnel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High water in Zachary neighborhood
-
Sandbag locations annouced for EBR in preparation for more heavy rains
-
Congrats Grads! LSU, SU students to receive diplomas today
-
Former Walker High football player killed driving home from college for summer...
-
Reports of flooding, lightning strikes as storms pound Baton Rouge area Thursday