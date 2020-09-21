69°
Authorities respond to reported shooting Monday night

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting Monday night.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Myrtle Ave.

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the reported incident.

This is a developing story.

